Rams Will Rest Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, Aaron Donald, More vs. 49ers in Week 17

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are looking ahead to the playoffs prior to their regular-season finale against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

On Wednesday, ESPN.com's Alden Gonzalez reported the Rams will rest a number of starters in Week 17, including quarterback Jared Goff, running back Todd Gurley and defensive tackle Aaron Donald:

The Rams don't have much to play for Sunday.

They're already the NFC West champions and their defeat to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11 rules out the possibility of climbing to second in the conference. Should Los Angeles lose to San Francisco, slipping to fourth in the NFC wouldn't be all that bad, either.

That outcome would increase the chances of an NFC Divisional Round clash with the Philadelphia Eagles, who are without Carson Wentz for the rest of the season. The Eagles are arguably a more favorable playoff opponent than the Vikings.

The 49ers will be more than happy to take on a weakened Rams team. Jimmy Garoppolo is 4-0 as San Francisco's starter and has a great chance to notch his fifth victory since replacing C.J. Beathard.

Closing the 2017 season with a five-game winning streak—with Garoppolo looking really good under center—would be a great way to build excitement for the future in the Bay Area.