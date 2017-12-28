NFL TV Schedule 2017: Week 17 Coverage Map, Game Times and Predictions

James Kenney/Associated Press

Just like that, it's here—the final gameweek of the 2017 NFL season.

And what a strange ride it's been.

The Los Angeles Rams will advance to the postseason for the first time since 2004, winning the NFC West to boot. The Jacksonville Jaguars will appear in the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

But a handful of teams' playoff hopes rest on the Week 17 finale, which makes Sunday's games must-see TV.

The coverage map for all the matchups on the schedule is below, via 506 Sports:

The TV schedule, as well as odds for all games, is listed below. Projected winners are indicated in bold. Note there is no Sunday Night Football game; come 7:30 p.m. ET or thereabouts Sunday, we will know the final records for every NFL team.

We will also take a look at three of the most exciting games on the regular-season finale schedule.

If you won't be near a TV, you can live-stream every game on NFL Sunday Ticket. Alternatively, you can catch the CBS games on CBS All Access and the Fox games on Fox Sports Go, either on desktop or via the outlets' respective apps.

NFL Week 17 TV Schedule and Picks

Sunday

Green Bay at Detroit (-9): 1:00 p.m. Fox

Houston at Indianapolis (Even): 1:00 p.m. CBS

Chicago at Minnesota (-12.5): 1:00 p.m. Fox

N.Y. Jets at New England (-16.5): 1:00 p.m. CBS

Washington (-3.5) at N.Y. Giants: 1:00 p.m. Fox

Dallas at Philadelphia (-2): 1:00 p.m. Fox

Cleveland at Pittsburgh (-14.5): 1:00 p.m. CBS

Buffalo (-2.5) at Miami: 4:25 p.m. CBS

Carolina at Atlanta (-3): 4:25 p.m. Fox

Cincinnati at Baltimore (-10): 4:25 p.m. CBS

Jacksonville at Tennessee (-5): 4:25 p.m. CBS

New Orleans (-7.5) at Tampa Bay: 4:25 p.m. Fox

Arizona at Seattle (-7): 4:25 p.m. Fox

Kansas City at Denver (-2.5): 4:25 p.m. CBS

Oakland at L.A. Chargers (-7): 4:25 p.m. CBS

San Francisco at L.A. Rams (-6.5): 4:25 pm Fox

Must-Watch Week 17 Matchups

Jaguars at Titans

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The 8-7 Tennessee Titans control their own postseason destiny: win, and they are in.

However, the Titans could still earn one of the two AFC wild-card berths up for grabs even if they lose to the Jaguars on Sunday, though they will need a lot of pieces to fall just right.

To advance to the playoffs with a loss to Jacksonville Jaguars, the Titans would need the Miami Dolphins to defeat the Buffalo Bills and the Oakland Raiders to beat Los Angeles Chargers.

If the Titans tie the Jaguars, they will simply need the Bills and Chargers to tie or lose their matchups.

The Jaguars have clinched the AFC South, but that does not mean they will go down easy for the Titans. According to the team, head coach Doug Marrone does not plan to rest any starters in Week 17 despite having the postseason locked down:

That will make Tennessee's life more difficult on Sunday as it fights to advance.

Somewhat surprisingly, however, the Titans are favored over the Jaguars by five points. Perhaps the oddsmakers assumed Jacksonville would be resting its starters?

Bengals at Ravens

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The 9-6 Baltimore Ravens are the AFC's No. 5 seed heading into Sunday's games. Like the Titans, they also control their destiny.

A win or even a tie against the Cincinnati Bengals ensures Baltimore a wild-card spot.

But the Ravens can't afford to lose this game; both the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Chargers are still in contention for a wild-card spot and will be hoping the cards fall just right to make that happen.

Baltimore is heavily favored over Cincinnati by 10 points, and the Ravens are hoping for a repeat of their first meeting with their AFC North rival this season.

In that game, the Ravens shut out the Bengals 20-0 and sacked Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton five times.

In fact, the Ravens have shut out three different teams this season, and there's no question Baltimore's defense has been its meal ticket all year. That's part of the reason the Ravens defense averages 18.1 points per game allowed this season, the fourth-best in the league.

But even though Baltimore's offense struggled to start the season, it's improved to a unit that, overall, averages 24.5 points per game, which ranks No. 9 in the league.

It's that combination of strong offense and defense that Baltimore hopes will carry it not only past the Bengals but into the playoffs.

Panthers at Falcons

Butch Dill/Associated Press

There's only one wild card on the table in the NFC, since both the 11-4 Carolina Panthers and the 11-4 New Orleans Saints have clinched playoff berths. The two, however, are still playing tug of war for the NFC South and one of the NFC's top four seeds.

The 9-6 Atlanta Falcons and the 9-6 Seattle Seahawks are the two teams left duking it out for the last remaining playoff spot in the conference.

That means Sunday's divisional showdown between the Panthers and Falcons is arguably the most important game in terms of deciding the NFC playoff picture.

Because Atlanta defeated Seattle in the two teams' head-to-head matchup in Week 11, the Falcons have an open path to the postseason.

If they defeat the Panthers, they are in as the No. 6 seed. If they lose but the Seahawks also lose, they are still in. If both teams tie, you guessed it: Atlanta is in.

The question is whether the Falcons have that much of an edge hosting the Panthers. Vegas seems to think so, favoring Atlanta by three points. But the Falcons have only gone 4-3 at home this season, while the Panthers have gone an impressive 5-2 away from home.

So though the Seahawks don't control their destiny, their playoff hopes are far from over.

If the Panthers lose this matchup, the Saints automatically clinch the NFC South.

Odds according to OddsShark and current as of Dec. 28.