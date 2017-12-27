Manchester City Transfer News: Juventus Reportedly Set Alex Sandro Asking Price

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Juventus have reportedly set an asking price of €60 million for left-back Alex Sandro, per Italian publication Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia), with the Bianconeri maybe even considering a sale during the January transfer window.

The news is likely to intrigue Manchester City, with Football Italia naming the Premier league leaders as one of three clubs still keen on signing the Brazilian. Domestic rivals Manchester United and Chelsea are also interested.

However, City likely have the greater need since summer import Benjamin Mendy went down with a knee ligament injury after just five appearances. Mendy cost City £52 million in the summer and was expected to provide pace, width and creativity as an attacking outlet from the back.

Without him, City manager Pep Guardiola has leaned on converted midfielder Fabian Delph. The 28-year-old has performed well at times but isn't the athlete Guardiola needs at the position.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The manager likes his full-backs to cover a lot of ground at both ends of the pitch, but also be technically proficient enough to tuck in centrally and help City boss possession.

Guardiola's demands are why a player such as Sandro would appeal to City. The Citizens were linked last year, after reportedly first trying to sign the defender when he played for Porto in 2015, per Chris Hatherall of the Daily Mirror.

Sandro has the quality to suit City's progressive, passing style, as well as the pace and power to win in the air and recover against the counter.

Much will depend on Juve's stance regarding the player. Sporting director Beppe Marotta recently urged Sandro to pay the Bianconeri back for their faith in him, according to Metro's Sean Kearns.

MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

However, the Football Italia report described how Juventus may be more open to selling after recalling Leonardo Spinazzola from a loan spell with Serie A rivals Atalanta.

City wouldn't baulk at Sandro's price tag. After all, the club paid big to sign Mandy and right-back Kyle Walker in the summer.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho recently took aim at his rivals' outlay, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone:

Yet given the importance Guardiola attaches to dynamic full-backs, City are prepared to pay a price reflecting their significance. Adding Sandro to a group containing Mendy, Walker and Danilo would give the Citizens depth at the back to match their awesome reserves of quality in attack.