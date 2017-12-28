Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Says Premier League Race Still on Despite City Lead

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has refused to give up hope of his side overturning the 16-point gap that separates the Blues from Premier League leaders Manchester City, insisting their title defence isn't yet over.

City beat Newcastle United 1-0 on Wednesday to clinch their 18th consecutive league win, and though Conte conceded their form looks imperious, he told Chelsea's official website (h/t Daily Star's David Wright) there is still a title fight on:

"I think in this league there is great motivation for all to try to stay there and fight until the end.

"I don't know if we can do this for the title because it depends on Man City who are doing something extraordinary. To win every game and draw one means you are having a fantastic run.

"There is great motivation to find a place in the Champions League next year, there are four places for six top teams."

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last four matches but dropped points in a defeat at West Ham United and a goalless draw at Everton earlier this month. Goal broke down the west Londoners' recent form and where the club stands at the midway point in their title defence:

Conte and Citizens manager Pep Guardiola both arrived in England in the summer of 2016, but it was the Italian who made the brighter start to life in the Premier League and led his outfit to the top-flight title in his maiden campaign.

But a summer of expenditure at the Etihad Stadium with no prized assets lost, combined with the improved form of stars such as Raheem Sterling, has led to a steelier assault from the runaway leaders.

That being said, the Evening Standard's Simon Johnson laid the blame at the feet of their potential challengers for being poor in their attempts to bring City back to parity:

Chelsea lost at home to Burnley on the opening day of the season and went on a three-match winless run in September that looked to have killed their chances of a successful defence, but they've since recovered to sit third.

It would be understandable, therefore, to think motivation at Stamford Bridge is low, and ESPN FC's Liam Twomey suggested earlier in December that might be the case:

Former Premier League tactician Harry Redknapp is among those who believe City will win their first league crown since 2014, illustrating to Yahoo Sport UK the shame Guardiola would feel should he fail to convert:

Heading into the new year, the Sky Blues would need to lose five matches in order for the reigning champions to overtake them, assuming Chelsea didn't drop any points of their own in that time.

The gap looks unassailable as things stand with the Citizens breaking win-streak records as they go, but Chelsea's man in charge isn't ready to concede defeat with five months of the season remaining.