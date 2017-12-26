Bruce Arians Denies Report He's Considering Retirement

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians denied a report Tuesday that stated he was going to part ways with the franchise after the 2017 season.

"If you want to ask me about this fake news story that has come up—I'm quoting the President now—nothing has changed," Arians said, according to AZCentral's Bob McManaman. "I don't know where all that s--t came from. Nothing has changed in the last month-and-a-half, and everybody keeps asking the same question."

Arians' response was prompted by a report from Pro Football Weekly's Hub Arkush.

"I don't even know who in the heck this guy is," Arians said. "I don't know where these supposed meetings took place. That's fun. It was good reading."

In July, Arians told reporters he hoped the 2017 season wouldn't be his last and that he would like to coach again in 2018 if he is healthy.

The 65-year-old was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma in December 2016 and had surgery to remove a part of his kidney. He's since been declared cancer-free.

According to ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss, Arians' contract runs through 2018 and includes a club option for 2019.