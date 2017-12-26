Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Julian Draxler and Medhi Benatia

TF-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal have reportedly been told Julian Draxler will cost them £40 million, even though the Gunners are only prepared to pay Paris Saint-Germain £30 million for the Germany international.

PSG have stated they want more, should the Gunners sell Alexis Sanchez and follow up their interest in Draxler, according to Jordan Davies of The Sun. He revealed how Arsenal have already made contact, since Sanchez's contract expires next summer.

Davies says manager Arsene Wenger won't sell Sanchez before then without first bringing in a replacement. He also reported "Draxler is open to a move after falling out of the PSG first team following the arrival of world-record signing Neymar."

Draxler fits the bill as an alternative to Sanchez thanks to his pace, trickery and shooting power. The 24-year-old can bring those qualities to bear from either flank or through the middle.

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Sanchez has showcased similar versatility in a fluid role since joining the Gunners in 2014. The Chilean remains a world-class talent, but rumours linking him with a move to Manchester City aren't going away.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone recently reported City boss Pep Guardiola, who worked with Sanchez at Barcelona, still wants to sign the South American attacker after a failed move during the summer transfer window.

Guardiola's persistence could force Wenger's hand regarding Draxler in January. Arsenal explored a possible loan move for the German back in November, per French publication L'Equipe (h/t Metro). However, PSG boss Unai Emery told Sky Sports (h/t Simon Rice of Metro) Draxler was still wanted in the French capital.

It's easy to believe Les Parisiens would soften their stance if Arsenal met the asking price for a dynamic forward who would surely develop into a more consistent match-winner on Wenger's watch.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Of course, changing the look of his forward line isn't Wenger's only concern. Fortifying a shaky defence may be the more pressing need after Arsenal have conceded 23 goals in 19 league games.

It's why the Gunners have reportedly offered £35 million for Juventus centre-back Medhi Benatia, per Sky Italia (h/t Metro). Juve have already knocked back the bid, despite Benatia appearing in only eight league games.

Arsenal's interest is understandable since Algeria international Benatia would add the pace and power Wenger's team has lacked at the back. He'd be the aggressive complement to skipper Laurent Koscielny, who has struggled mightily recently.

Benatia isn't the only member of the Bianconeri the Gunners have been eyeing. Italian defender Daniele Rugani is also on the club's radar, according to Il Posticipo (h/t Alex Wood of the Daily Star).

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Signing an experienced and capable centre-back would be a better use of the winter transfer window than moving Sanchez on for Draxler. The former is still a player Wenger's squad needs, while Draxler is likely to still be on the outside looking in at PSG six months from now.

Arsenal could bid then, but only if their porous defence hasn't cost them a place in next season's UEFA Champions League and the pull to sign players of Draxler's quality.