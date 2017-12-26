Harry Kane Scores 37th Premier League Goal in 2017, Breaks Alan Shearer's Record

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistDecember 26, 2017

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 23: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after he scores his third goal during the Premier League match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on December 23, 2017 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane grabbed his 37th Premier League goal of 2017 on Tuesday, breaking Alan Shearer's record. 

The striker nodded home a Christian Eriksen free-kick against Southampton to put his side 1-0 in front at Wembley. It was a landmark strike for the England international:

Shearer was quick to post his message of congratulations after Kane's goal:

The goal was Kane's 16th of the 2017-18 season, making him the outright top scorer for the current campaign ahead of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Not content with one goal for the day, Kane grabbed his second in the first half, tapping in after some brilliant work from Dele Alli and Son Heung-min; he then completed his hat-trick—the second in as many matches—with a delightful finish in the second period. The Times' Henry Winter paid tribute to the striker's relentlessness:

The Tottenham No. 10 has enjoyed an incredible rise in recent years and is now rated among the finest forwards on the planet.

Kane doesn't have any areas of weakness in his game. He is strong, quick and energetic, and he has technical talents too. He is excellent in the air, lethal on his right foot and can strike the ball ferociously with his weaker left as well.

Kane celebrates his record-breaking goal.
Kane celebrates his record-breaking goal.Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The end result has been a lot of goals for Kane, as defenders have found him impossible to cope with at times. His brace here means he's ahead of some elite company from across Europe:

Additionally, being at the top of the pile in these standings means Kane has broken a longstanding duopoly held by Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, per Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws:

Of course, football seasons don't run in line with calendar years. As such, Kane or Spurs receive nothing tangible for this haul, as impressive as it may be.

That'll be the challenge for Kane and Tottenham going forward. The Premier League title may be beyond them with Manchester City steaming ahead at the summit, but the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League are still there to play for.

For now, the sharpshooter is blossoming with his boyhood club and continues to set remarkable standards in the top-flight of English football.

