Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Hirving Lozano and Stefan de Vrij

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Liverpool have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race for PSV Eindhoven winger Hirving Lozano.

According to David Woods of the Daily Star, the Gunners believed they were in pole position to sign the Mexico international, although the Reds' interest may prompt a bidding war.

It's noted Lozano is being considered by Liverpool and Arsenal in case Philippe Coutinho or Alexis Sanchez should leave their respective sides amid links to Barcelona and Manchester City, respectively.

ESPN's Tom Marshall believes the 22-year-old is good enough to warrant the type of interest being shown in him:

Lozano only made the move to the Eredivisie in the summer, and it hasn't taken him long to adapt to European football.

Whether utilised centrally or on either flank, the Mexican has found a way to have an impact. Lozano is quick, skilful and confident on either foot.

Most impressively of all is the decision-making he has showcased in the final third of the field. Scouted Football broke down the impressive numbers behind Lozano's 2017-18 so far:

He would be an exciting acquisition for either of the Premier League sides aforementioned, although it would be easy to see Lozano slotting into the current Liverpool attack.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

With Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane all involved in the team's best XI, the Reds have played some stunning stuff. Their play is centred around sharp movement, searing speed and exceptional counter-attacking. Lozano, in theory, would be perfect.

Still, it would be a shock to see the Mexican leave PSV so soon after making the move to the Dutch club. At the moment he's playing regularly, scoring goals and improving week after week; there's no need disrupt that development yet, as interest will surely arrive again in the summer.

Liverpool Move for Stefan de Vrij

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

According to Tuttosport (h/t Sport Witness), Liverpool are one of a number of clubs to have made an offer to Lazio defender Stefan De Vrij.

It's suggested in the piece that the Serie A outfit want to tie the Dutchman down to a new deal, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season. However, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Juventus are said to have made it known they want to sign the centre-back.

Should De Vrij and Lazio fail to agree any extension, then he would be able to to discuss a pre-contract with interested clubs in January with a view to a summer move.

The Reds would benefit from signing another defender, as so often their vibrant attacking has been undermined by lapses in concentration at the back.

The LFC Fans Corner Twitter account summed up the team's issue:

De Vrij would help alter that outlook. The Netherlands international has progressed into one of the best defenders in Serie A in recent seasons and is a major presence at the back for Lazio. De Vrij dominates in the air, is aggressive in pursuit of the ball and is composed in his distribution, too.

Factor in that he would either cost a cut-price amount in January or nothing at the end of the season and De Vrij would make an excellent signing. Liverpool would benefit from his capture, although they will face some stiff competition.