NFL Playoff Schedule 2018: Dates, TV Info and Latest Wild Card Scenarios

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

There are two games left on the NFL Week 16 slate of games, but the playoff picture became a little clearer after the Saturday and Sunday games leading into Christmas Day.

Some teams, such as the Carolina Panthers, punched their tickets to the postseason on Saturday and Sunday.

Others, such as the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions, saw their playoff hopes torn to shreds faster than wrapping paper on Christmas morning.

We'll break down the schedule for the Wild Card and Divisional rounds of the AFC and NFC playoffs, as well as the championship games and Super Bowl LII.

All playoff games will be televised on either CBS or Fox, with one afternoon game and one evening game per day. The Super Bowl will be broadcast by NBC.

AFC Playoffs

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Schedule

AFC Wild Card Round: Saturday, Jan. 6 and Sunday, Jan. 7

AFC Divisional Round: Saturday, Jan. 13 and Sunday, Jan. 14

AFC Championship Game: Sunday, Jan. 21

Wild Card Scenarios

As of Sunday evening, the following teams have clinched AFC playoff berths and are seeded as indicated:

1. New England Patriots (12-3)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (10-5)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (9-6)

The two teams that would slot into the AFC wild-card race as of Monday are as follows:

5. Baltimore Ravens (9-6)

6. Tennessee Titans (8-7)

The Kansas City Chiefs secured the AFC West in Week 16 by defeating the Miami Dolphins 29-13. Over in the AFC South, the Jacksonville Jaguars were able to clinch despite losing 44-33 to the San Francisco 49ers.

By defeating the Buffalo Bills in Week 16, the Patriots got halfway to securing a first-round bye in the playoffs.

But the Jaguars' loss to the 49ers helped New England get all the way there, and by beating the New York Jets in Week 17, the Patriots will lock down the AFC's No. 1 seed.

Speaking of the Jaguars, they'll face a Tennessee Titans team in Week 17 that is coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Titans' loss put them in precarious position in the AFC standings. They're barely hanging on to the No. 6 seed, but they control their destiny. If they can defeat the Jaguars in Week 17, they'll earn a wild-card berth.

NFC Playoffs

Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

Schedule

NFC Wild Card Round: Saturday, Jan. 6 and Sunday, Jan. 7

NFC Divisional Round: Saturday, Jan. 13 and Sunday, Jan. 14

NFC Championship Game: Sunday, Jan. 21

Wild Card Scenarios

As of Sunday evening, the following teams have clinched NFC playoff berths and are seeded as indicated:

1. Philadelphia Eagles (12-2)

2. Minnesota Vikings (12-3)

3. Los Angeles Rams (11-4)

4. New Orleans Saints (11-4)

5. Carolina Panthers (11-4)

There's only one wild-card spot up for grabs in the NFC, as the Carolina Panthers locked down the No. 5 seed on Sunday with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

6. Atlanta Falcons (9-6)

While the Falcons are currently slotted into the No. 6 seed, their 23-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday hurt them.

There's still a possibility that the 9-6 Seattle Seahawks could overtake the Falcons for the sixth playoff seed.

Three NFC South teams are still in contention for the playoffs, and, as a result, the division will be up for grabs through the Week 17 finale.

If the Saints can defeat the Buccaneers in their final regular-season game, the division will be theirs. However, the Panthers can still steal the NFC South title if the Saints lose in Week 17.

Super Bowl LII

Sunday, Feb. 4, 6:30 p.m. ET, NBC