Report: Ben Roethlisberger Asked Mike Tomlin for Buffer Between OC Todd Haley

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has reportedly tried to distance himself from offensive coordinator Todd Haley over the past month.

According to CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora, "Roethlisberger has been recruiting other members of the coaching staff to serve as buffers of sorts between them during games" and also asked head coach Mike Tomlin to move quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner from the press box to the sidelines.

Tomlin is said to have agreed to the terms of Roethlisberger's request.

Rumblings of discord between Roethlisberger and Haley aren't anything new.

The two have had something of a rocky relationship for years, and displeasure with Haley has continued to surface throughout the 2017 season.

In November, 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi reported "several Steelers players and coaches" wanted Haley moved to the coaches box. Haley, though, was resistant to the change.

Haley was also caught by cameras apparently shouting at Roethlisberger prior to a two-point conversion try in the Steelers' 20-17 Week 10 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

"It was crazy," Roethlisberger said, per 247Sports' Bryan DeArdo. "That's nothing new, him screaming at me during games. You guys just never see it. I did look over at the sideline (before the two-point conversion) and he was definitely screaming at me.

"At the time, you move on. You really can't get caught up in it."

More recently, Roethlisberger told reporters he wanted to spike the ball in the waning seconds of the Steelers' 27-24 loss to the New England Patriots, but the sideline called for him to run a play.

Roethlisberger proceeded to throw a game-sealing interception in the end zone.

"It wasn't a fake spike," he told reporters (h/t CBS Sports). "I was yelling 'clock it' because I felt like that was the thing to do, was clock it and get yourself one play. And it came from the sideline, 'Don't clock it. Don't clock it.' Well, at that time, everyone thinks it's clocked so you don't have any time to get everyone lined up. ... Eli (Rogers) kinda ran a quick slant in there and at that time you just got to try to make a big play. And I didn't make a good enough throw."