NFL Playoff Scenarios 2017-18: Post-Week 16 Wild-Card Picture, Bracket

James Kenney/Associated Press

The NFL playoff picture is hardly settled after Week 16's main slate of games, but it is much clearer with one full week left to play.



The Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs gave their fans the gift of division titles this holiday season by clinching in Week 16. The Jaguars didn't even have to take to the field to win the AFC South, as the Tennessee Titans' gift-wrapped them the division with a 27-23 loss to the Rams, a game that also kept the wild-card picture in the AFC supremely interesting.

The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints wrapped up playoff spots with wins, but the NFC South is still unsettled, and the wild-card race could look completely different a week from now.



Here's a look at the playoff standings and wild-card chases after Week 16 Sunday.

AFC Standings

1. New England Patriots (12-3)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (10-5)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (9-6)

5. Baltimore Ravens (9-6)

6. Tennessee Titans (8-7)

In the Hunt:

7. Los Angeles Chargers (8-7)

8. Buffalo Bills (8-7)

The AFC wild-card hunt is a mess, with the four teams in the running—the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills—all potentially finishing with 9-7 records when all is said and done.

The Ravens, already with a ninth win on the season, control their own destiny and have a 94 percent chance of reaching the postseason, per the New York Times. Beat the imploding Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17, and they get the fifth seed. Lose, and they open themselves up to the possibility of missing out on the postseason.

A Ravens win would also make the Chargers very happy, as they need help if they are to make good on their 29 percent shot at reaching the playoffs. The Bolts could sneak into the postseason after starting the season 0-4 if the following scenario plays out, per CBSSports.com's Will Brinson:

The Chargers don't necessarily need the Ravens to win, however. If the Bolts beat the Oakland Raiders in Week 17 and the Bills and Titans lose to the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars, respectively, then they get in as the sixth seed.

The Titans, despite losing their last three games to sink to 8-7, also control their own destiny. Per the New York Times, they have a 58 percent chance of reaching the postseason. A win over the Jaguars in the last week gives them the sixth seed no matter what the other teams do. Lose, and they need the Bills and Chargers to go down swinging as well to sneak in as an 8-8 team.

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The Titans may not seem deserving of a playoff spot considering how they've played down the stretch, but they could get a gift in Week 17. The Jaguars won't be able to grab a first-round bye if the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Houston Texans on Christmas, which means there is a good chance they pull starters early in Week 17 with essentially nothing to play for.

Of course, if the Steelers lose, then the Titans will get the Jaguars' best effort in the final week as they look to secure a bye week.

The Bills are hanging in there and could still manage to snag a fifth seed if things play out in their favor, but they are really rooting for the Ravens, Chargers and Jaguars to lose so they don't have to own up to a certain ill-advised personnel decision earlier in the season, per ESPN's Bill Barnwell:

The Chargers own a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bills, and the latter only has a 19 percent shot at making the postseason, per the New York Times. The Chargers have a 29 percent chance and would be one of the more interesting stories of the season, considering their awful start, ongoing kicker crisis and the fact they play in front of hostile crowds week in and week out because of the lack of hometown support.

It's anyone's guess as to how the season will shake out, but it means fans will be treated to some very frenetic, competitive games in the regular season's final weekend.

NFC Standings

1. Philadelphia Eagles (12-2)

2. Minnesota Vikings (12-3)

3. Los Angeles Rams (11-4)

4. New Orleans Saints (11-4)

5. Carolina Panthers (11-4)

6. Atlanta Falcons (9-6)

In the Hunt:

7. Seattle Seahawks (9-6)

For a complete look at standings and playoff brackets, go to NFL.com.

The NFC wild-card picture is much, much simpler than the AFC's this year. The Seattle Seahawks eliminated the Dallas Cowboys from playoff contention with an ugly 21-12 win on Sunday, leaving them as the only team currently outside the playoff bracket with a chance at making the postseason.

To get into the playoffs, the Seahawks need to beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17 and need the Atlanta Falcons (currently in the sixth spot) to lose at home to division-rival Carolina Panthers. This scenario looks highly plausible, as the Panthers and Saints both have 11-4 records and are vying for the NFC South crown in Week 17.

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Make no mistake, the Falcons will get the Panthers' best shot in the game's final weekend. Matt Ryan and company control their own destiny, as they win and get in, but it's going to be a difficult contest.

So, the Seahawks and Falcons could swap in and out for the NFC's sixth seed, and that's it. As for the No. 5 position, that's going to go to either the Panthers or Saints, whichever team does not win the division. The Saints appear to have the better chance of winning the division, as they get the 4-11 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17.