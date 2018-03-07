De'Aaron Fox Won't Return to Game vs. Pelicans with Back Injury

Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

Sacramento Kings rookie point guard De'Aaron Fox was forced to leave Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center because of lower back stiffness, the team announced on Twitter.

Fox has immediately stepped into a prominent role for the Kings after getting selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft. He's gone through some growing pains while averaging 11.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.6 rebounds across 56 appearances.

The 20-year-old New Orleans native has also dealt with a couple of injuries that slowed his development. He missed some time during the preseason while dealing with a back bruise. More recently, he was sidelined by a partial tear in his right quadriceps.

If the latest ailment forces him back out of the lineup, Frank Mason III should take over as the team's starter at the point. It could also create more opportunities for Buddy Hield and Garrett Temple as part of the team's backcourt rotation.

Ultimately, Fox and the Kings aren't in position to contend in the deep Western Conference, so they'll likely be cautious with his recovery. That said, staying healthy for an extended stretch will be important as he works to translate his potential into NBA success.