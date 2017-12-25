Manchester United Transfer News: Top Targets for Devils in January Window

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Manchester United are expected to add to the squad in the January transfer window, even if major signings meant to close the gap to rivals Manchester City in the Premier League are unlikely. The saga surrounding Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil could see its conclusion, and a full-back could also arrive.

According to Paul Hetherington of the Daily Star Sunday, United are still expected to wait until the summer before adding Ozil on a free transfer rather than sign him in January.

The former Real Madrid man has been linked with the Red Devils for a long time, and as his contract is set to run out, the question remains whether Arsenal will cash in or lose him for free at the end of the season.

Ozil has run hot and cold this season, but his form has improved of late, leading to this tweet from a fellow sportsman, professional snooker player Michael Holt:

Like team-mate Alexis Sanchez, who will also be out of contract in the summer, there is some speculation his spotty form is down to the uncertainty regarding his future, with some suggesting Ozil's head is already in Manchester.

The 29-year-old is a master provider and distributor who is at his best when he's surrounded by star talent. At the Emirates Stadium, he's been tasked with elevating the play of his team-mates too often, and that's not what he does best.

Things would likely be quite different at Old Trafford, where he would have Paul Pogba in support and a world-class striker in Romelu Lukaku waiting to get on the end of one of his many passes.

While United can afford to wait on Ozil until summer, the club is expected to address the left-back position in January. One intriguing option would be rising Fulham star Ryan Sessegnon, who will be the subject of a £25 million offer, per Ed Aarons of the Guardian.

Just 17 Sessegnon has been a regular at Craven Cottage for some time, splitting his time between the left-back and left-wing positions. Blessed with awesome athleticism and scoring potential, he's drawn comparisons to Gareth Bale and could similarly move further up the pitch later in his career, per sportswriter Ryan Baldi:

Sessegnon would not be signed as an immediate solution at the left-back position―where the Red Devils have struggled for quality―because of his age and lack of experience. That doesn't mean he wouldn't see any playing time, but he's too young to be an automatic starter for a Premier League title contender.

His long-term upside is limitless, however, and warrants a significant investment―even if United would send him back to London on loan for the rest of the season. Fulham have done a fine job developing the teenager, so stashing him there wouldn't be a bad idea.

While a summer move seems more likely, a midseason transfer could be possible for the right fee.