Amir Khan Receives Death Threats After Post About Having Christmas Tree

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistDecember 22, 2017

British Boxer Amir Khan poses for the photographers following a news conference in London, Tuesday, March 13, 2012. Light Welterweight World Champion US boxer Lamont Peterson will defends his WBA and IBF light-welterweight titles against British challenger Khan in a rematch of their disputed fight last year on May 19, 2012 Las Vegas. Khan lost both belts in a split-decision loss to the American on Dec. 10. But he complained about the referee's decision to deduct two points for pushing and the presence of an unauthorized man at ringside seen distracting an official. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
Lefteris Pitarakis/Associated Press

Boxer Amir Khan has received death threats after he posted a video of a Christmas tree in his home. 

Khan, who is Muslim, captioned the post, "While everyone's asleep, daddy put the Christmas tree up. Lamaisah's going to be happy #Christmas#MerryChristmas2017."

According to Yahoo's Stephanie Soteriou, one person replied, "I promise to God I want to kill you and your family, Amir."

Another responded, "This guy suppose to be a role model for the younger Muslims. His head needs a wobble."

Khan has not issued a formal statement since receiving the threats, but he did post a message on Instagram on Thursday that appeared to be pointed at those who took issue with his family's decision. 

"Actions prove who someone is, words just prove who they want to be," he wrote.

