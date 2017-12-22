Amir Khan Receives Death Threats After Post About Having Christmas Tree

Lefteris Pitarakis/Associated Press

Boxer Amir Khan has received death threats after he posted a video of a Christmas tree in his home.

Khan, who is Muslim, captioned the post, "While everyone's asleep, daddy put the Christmas tree up. Lamaisah's going to be happy #Christmas#MerryChristmas2017."

According to Yahoo's Stephanie Soteriou, one person replied, "I promise to God I want to kill you and your family, Amir."

Another responded, "This guy suppose to be a role model for the younger Muslims. His head needs a wobble."

Khan has not issued a formal statement since receiving the threats, but he did post a message on Instagram on Thursday that appeared to be pointed at those who took issue with his family's decision.

"Actions prove who someone is, words just prove who they want to be," he wrote.