Manchester City Transfer News: Mauricio Pellegrino Talks Virgil van Dijk Rumours

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino has insisted he has no knowledge of any interest from Manchester City in the club's star defender Virgil van Dijk.

Speculation has intensified as of late that City will make a move for the Dutchman as they seek to bolster their options at the back. But the Saints boss was adamant when asked that there has been no contact as of yet from the runaway Premier League leaders.

"I don't think so, this morning I was with Les [Reed, Southampton vice-chairman] talking about that but nobody knows about that," he said, per Richard Cooke of Sky Sports. "…I want him, there is a lot of speculation but I can't talk about that. I can't control information from outside."

Pellegrino suggested there will be "a lot of speculation" about the centre-back on the cusp of the January window. Van Dijk made it clear he was keen to leave the club in the summer, as he submitted a transfer request amid links to Liverpool.

According to Simon Stone of BBC Sport, City have already made it known they want to sign Van Dijk in the mid-season window:

Last season the 26-year-old enjoyed a brilliant beginning to the campaign and was considered by many to be among the best defenders in the division.

An injury curtailed his season in January, and Van Dijk has slowly been integrated back into the Southampton side following a summer of incessant transfer talk. But with Southampton struggling and the player potentially a little miffed at not getting his move, the defender has failed to hit the same heights.

Indeed, in the recent clash against Chelsea, which Southampton lost 1-0, Pellegrino made the decision to drop Van Dijk from his XI. According to James Robson of the Manchester Evening News, the former Celtic man would be keen to work with Guardiola, too:

If he were to end up at the Etihad Stadium, then it would be fascinating to see what the City boss would be able to do with Van Dijk.

The Southampton man is a defender who aligns well with Guardiola's mantras. One of the most striking attributes in his game is remarkable composure in both his defending and distribution: Van Dijk can carry the ball, thread smart passes into midfield and boom long balls out to the flanks.

When he's focused and fit, Van Dijk is a man mountain at the back too. Per Squawka Football, he doesn't shirk his defensive duties:

Centre-back is an area of the field where City would benefit from strengthening, too. Nicolas Otamendi has been a key man at the back, but John Stones is currently injured and Vincent Kompany can't be wholly relied on due to his fitness woes.

Van Dijk has all the attributes to be a major hit at City or any of the Premier League's top sides. And given he's well below the levels he showcased at times last season, there would surely be a temptation on Southampton's part to cash in during January should the right offer come around.