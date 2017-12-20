Paul Clement Sacked by Swansea City After Losing 8 of 10 Premier League Matches

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Swansea City have confirmed the club has parted ways with manager Paul Clement following a dismal run of eight defeats in their last 10 Premier League matches, winning one and drawing one.

The top-flight outfit confirmed Clement's sacking on Wednesday evening via its official Twitter account:

Clement arrived at the Swansea helm in January 2017 and helped the Welsh club stave off relegation in the second half of the 2016-17 campaign but failed to build any momentum this season.

Club chairman Huw Jenkins addressed the dismissal in a statement released on the official Swansea City website, which read:

“To change the manager, especially at only the halfway point of the season, is the last thing we wanted to do as a club.

“We had three different manager last season and as a result we all wanted to give Paul as much time as possible to turn things around.

“But we felt we couldn’t leave it any longer and needed to make a change to give us the best chance of an uplift and a turnaround in fortunes with the club bottom of the Premier League."

The Guardian's Stuart James provided details on Swansea's manager hunt moving forward but directed at least some of the blame for the club's survival woes at the feet of those in charge:

Jenkins went on to describe Clement's work in keeping the Swans up last season as a "tremendous feat," adding that he and others at the club were "surprised and disappointed it hasn't worked out this season."

BT Sport Score pulled up Swansea's run of form since late October, during which time they managed to keep only two clean sheets and netted just five goals, an average of one goal every other game:

The Swansea post was Clement's second stint as a first-team manager, although he did beat the eight months in which he was in charge of Derby County, who also sacked him in February 2016.

Sky Sports Statto broke down the English tactician's record in south Wales:

Having served as assistant to managerial legend Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and, most recently, Bayern Munich, hopes were once high that Clement would carve out a reputation for himself in a more senior role.

His first taste of the English top flight has come to an abrupt end, however, and Swansea once again look to appoint a new manager, who will become their sixth in the space of two years.