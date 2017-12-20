Manchester United Crash out of 2017 Carabao Cup with Loss vs. Bristol City

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Manchester United crashed out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, as they were defeated 2-1 on the road at Bristol City.

Joe Bryan stunned the holders after the half-time restart, finding the top corner after a stunning run and strike.

However, United were back in the contest just minutes later, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic finding the back of the net with a powerful free-kick.

Bristol continued to fight and were rewarded in stoppage time as Korey Smith found a shock winner to eliminate the Old Trafford giants—setting up a semi-final clash with Manchester City.

Ibrahimovic returned to the starting lineup for the visitors and took the captain's armband for the match. Paul Pogba also returned after completing his domestic suspension, with goalkeeper David De Gea rested.

Both clubs provided their teams for the cup tie:

Bristol started on the front foot, with a noisy crowd fuelling their challenge, but it was United who had the best chances in the opening stages.

Ibrahimovic hit the crossbar after a wicked deflection, as the iconic Swede met Anthony Martial's curling cross.

Marcus Rashford then rattled the foot of the post with a rasping drive from outside of the area, and Bristol were starting to struggle midway through the first half.

However, the Robins continued to play with hope and vigour, but United's strength in midfield was underpinned by the involvement of the returning Pogba.

Smith almost stunned the illustrious visitors in the closing minutes of the first half as the midfielder burst into the box with the ball at his feet.

A magnificent tackle from Daley Blind saved United, with the 26-year-old preparing to bury his opportunity.

Bristol were happy to carry a clean sheet into half-time, but they could have been in front if Smith had taken his effort with venom.

Despite having the better chances, the Red Devils were not in top gear, as highlighted by the Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst:

Bristol supporters were in rapture just five minutes into the second half, with Bryan scoring past Sergio Romero with a deadly strike.

Bryan was fed through midfield as he entered the corner of the penalty box, and the goalscorer found the top corner to beat the Argentina international.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The goal was deserved, with United second-best after the sides came back out after the interval.

However, coach Jose Mourinho's men responded to their predicament after 58 minutes as Pogba won a free-kick on the edge of the box.

Ibrahimovic stepped up to take the responsibility, and the veteran relied on power as his shot went through the wall into the net at speed.

A deflection off Smith was key for United, but it was Ibrahimovic's ambition that levelled the game.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The goal gave United confidence, but it was Bristol who turned the screw with extra-time imminent.

The hosts continued to attack into the final minutes, and United lacked the motivation to stop the Ashton Gate heroes.

Smith was the cream of crop in the 93rd minute, firing the ball under Romero as the stopper advanced to send the Red Devils out of the competition.

It was a poor night for the Premier League giants, and it was the home team that wanted the win more as the night progressed.

Bristol will now take on Manchester City in the last four, as Chelsea face Arsenal in the other semi-final.