Evan Turner's Backyard Swimming Pool Crashed into by Truck Driver

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

A semitruck crashed into the backyard of a home belonging to Portland Trail Blazers guard-forward Evan Turner, Evan Bell of KATU in Portland, Oregon, reported.

Bell shared a photo of the overturned truck, which rolled into Turner's swimming pool:

The team later confirmed the crash, per Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl.

According to KATU, emergency personnel rescued the driver from the truck, and his current condition is unknown.

Turner signed with the Blazers in July 2016 for four years and $70 million. He purchased his Portland home a month later for $3.15 million.

KOIN in Portland reported it's unclear whether the eight-year veteran was home at the time of the accident. The Blazers were on the road Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves but had Tuesday off in preparation for a home game Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs.