Barcelona Transfer News: Paulinho Comments on Philippe Coutinho Rumours

Barcelona midfielder Paulinho has said he would welcome the capture of Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho, as rumours intensify around the attacker's future at Anfield.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper Deportivo Mundo, Paulinho said the player's arrival would bring him joy, and admitted he has positive feelings about Coutinho's potential transfer to the Camp Nou (h/t Jack Austin of The Independent):

"I've already talked a few times about the Coutinho question. Everyone expects great players to come to Barca.

"We have a very strong group of great players; without Coutinho, we're doing a great job. On Coutinho, it isn't necessary to say much. He's a great player, who has been making a difference in his team, the Brazilian team.

"He's a young player, but has a lot of experience in Europe. I want him to come; I think it would be a great signing for Barca. It would bring me a lot of happiness, because we would have another great player and another Brazilian."

According to Sport (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), Barca will pay Liverpool a fee of €150 million (£132 million), triggering Coutinho's arrival in January. The forward is set to earn €12 million (£10.6 million) a year, with the deal almost over the finish line.

Coutinho's future has been one of European football's longest dramas in recent months, with the Blaugrana hunting a replacement for Neymar.

The 25-year-old struggled with minor injury at the start of the campaign, but has since burst into life for the Reds in recent weeks.

B/R Football highlighted Sport's report:

Coutinho has 10 goals and seven assists in only 16 appearances in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League this term, justifying the hype surrounding his ability as an attacking midfielder.

A potential partnership with Lionel Messi will have Barca fans excited at the prospect, as Luis Suarez patrols as the No. 9.

Liverpool can ill afford to lose their most influential talent, but after a mediocre start to their Premier League campaign, there's little to keep Coutinho interested in a domestic title challenge.

Barca are already 11 points clear of Real Madrid in the La Liga title race, and Coutinho will be confident of silverware if he opts for life in Catalonia.