Jackson Carman: Dabo Swinney Said Urban Meyer Is on the Back End of His Career

After committing to Clemson on Wednesday, offensive tackle recruit Jackson Carman shared Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney's take on Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.

According to Ari Wasserman of The Athletic, Carman said Swinney told him Meyer was on the back end of his career during the recruiting process.

Regarding his decision to commit to Clemson, Carman said, "It wasn't a major factor, but it was an underlying one."

Per 247Sports, Carman is a 5-star recruit who ranks as the No. 9 overall player, No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 1 player from the state of Ohio in the class of 2018.

While Carman chose to play at Clemson, 247Sports listed Ohio State and USC as other schools he took under consideration.

Carman is a 6'6", 330-pound offensive lineman from Fairfield, Ohio, who starred at Fairfield High School.

Landing Carman from OSU's backyard was a major coup for Swinney and the Tigers, although the Buckeyes are still tops in the class of 2018 recruiting.

Per 247Sports, the Buckeyes have the No. 1 class, while Clemson is No. 11 with Carman representing its third 5-star commitment.

The 53-year-old Meyer is in the midst of his 16th season as a collegiate head coach, and his sixth year at Ohio State. He has won national titles in 2006, 2008 and 2014.

Swinney, 48, is in his 10th season as Clemson's head coach, and he is in search of his second consecutive national championship.

The No. 1 Tigers will face the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Sugar Bowl with a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on the line. OSU finished fifth in the CFP rankings and will play Dec. 29 in the Cotton Bowl against USC.