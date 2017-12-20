Philippe Coutinho Rumoured to Make €150 Million Barcelona Transfer in January

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly struck an agreement with Liverpool to bring Philippe Coutinho to the Camp Nou in January for a fee of €150 million (£132 million).

According to Sport (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), the Blaugrana will pay Coutinho an annual salary of €12 million (£10.6 million) and the deal is now in the "final straight."

Here is a look at how the Catalan newspaper covered the story on Wednesday:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.