Philippe Coutinho Rumoured to Make €150 Million Barcelona Transfer in January

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistDecember 20, 2017

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 17: Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool at Vitality Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly struck an agreement with Liverpool to bring Philippe Coutinho to the Camp Nou in January for a fee of €150 million (£132 million).

According to Sport (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), the Blaugrana will pay Coutinho an annual salary of €12 million (£10.6 million) and the deal is now in the "final straight."

Here is a look at how the Catalan newspaper covered the story on Wednesday:

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Ronaldo vs. Messi: Who Has the Clasico Stats

    Getty/Goal
    via Goal
    World Football logo
    World Football

    2017: A Year to Remember for Mbappe 🙌

    FIFA.com
    via FIFA.com
    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Barcelona and Man City Linked to Bonucci Transfer in Jan

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report
    World Football logo
    World Football

    Arsenal and Everton Set for N'Zonzi Talks

    Joe Strange for MailOnline
    via Mail Online