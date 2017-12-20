Philippe Coutinho Rumoured to Make €150 Million Barcelona Transfer in January

Philippe Coutinho Rumoured to Make €150 Million Barcelona Transfer in JanuaryDecember 20, 2017
Barcelona have reportedly struck an agreement with Liverpool to bring Philippe Coutinho to the Camp Nou in January for a fee of €150 million (£132 million).
According to Sport (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), the Blaugrana will pay Coutinho an annual salary of €12 million (£10.6 million) and the deal is now in the "final straight."
Here is a look at how the Catalan newspaper covered the story on Wednesday:
This is it. Sport have gone all out. ‘Agreement reached’ for Coutinho to Barcelona, €150m to be paid in instalments, €12m/year contract https://t.co/mJkPH13T6F #LFC https://t.co/7mnAzB106K2017-12-20 12:42:17
