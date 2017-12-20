Rep. Peter King: Kobe Bryant 'Has All the Moves' to Be a Politician

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

United States Congressman Peter King said Tuesday he believes Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has the makeup to be a politician.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, King said the Black Mamba has "all the moves" needed to be a success in politics.

King's remarks came after Bryant's jersey retirement ceremony with the Lakers on Monday, during which Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson made comments suggesting Kobe could thrive in the political realm, per Ari Gilberg of the New York Daily News:

"The thing Kobe is this, brother: We need you right now. When I look into this audience, there [are] all races of people [who] come together, cheered you on for 20 years. And this country needs to come together. And you were able to bring us all together—the city and Los Angeles—for 20 years. So I want to thank you for that."

King, who represents the second district in New York, added "you've got all kinds of people in politics" and that "Kobe would be fine" if he decided to pursue a political career.

The 39-year-old Bryant retired from the NBA at the conclusion of the 2015-16 season as one of the most decorated players in league history.

In addition to being an 18-time All-Star, Bryant is a five-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, one-time regular-season MVP and the No. 3 all-time scorer.