Hunter Henry Placed on IR by Chargers Due to Kidney Injury

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 19, 2017

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry makes a touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game as Washington Redskins safety Deshazor Everett looks on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without tight end Hunter Henry for the remainder of the 2017 season after they announced they placed him on the injured reserve list with a small laceration on his kidney. 

The Arkansas product suffered the injury during Saturday's 30-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Los Angeles moved guard Brett Boyko to the active roster and signed tackle Andrew Wylie to the practice squad after placing Henry on IR.

The second-year playmaker tallied 45 receptions for 579 yards and four touchdowns this season. The catch and receiving yard totals were career highs, although Henry hauled in eight scores in 2016 as a rookie.

The Chargers can turn toward all-time great and potential future Hall of Famer Antonio Gates at the tight end position, although he is 37 years old and has a mere 189 receiving yards and two touchdowns on the season.

They also have Sean McGrath for depth purposes, but he has just two catches for 20 yards.

Los Angeles sits in eighth place in the AFC at 7-7 with two games remaining and will be hard-pressed at the tight end spot down the stretch. It is one game behind the 8-6 Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills in the race for the two AFC wild-card spots and faces the New York Jets on Sunday.

