Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs, Everton Hold Cenk Tosun Talks Amid Exit Rumours

OZAN KOSE/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have reportedly held talks with the father of Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun, who has told the clubs his son wants to move to the Premier League in the summer.

According to Turkish-Football.com (via talkSPORT), Mesut Tosun acts as his son's agent. Plenty of clubs have been credited with an interest, including Premier League rivals Crystal Palace:

But the Turkey international can reportedly aim higher, with Spurs and Everton also interested, and Emre Sarigul of Turkish-Football stated the forward will not join the Eagles:

Casual fans may not be familiar with 26-year-old, who was born in Germany but moved to Turkey after he graduated from Eintracht Frankfurt's academy and opted to represent the nation as well.

He has already bagged eight goals in the Super Lig this year after scoring plenty last season, and he's firmly established as the national team's top option up front as well.

Tosun is a well-rounded striker who isn't overly reliant on athleticism or overpowering size, but does the little things and always seems to be in the right place at the right time. He can beat his marker with pace but is just as likely to trick him into moving in one direction before positioning himself elsewhere.

He also has a penchant for spectacular goals, winning the UEFA Champions League Goal of the Group Stages title in back-to-back years. Sarigul highlighted his production in front of goal:

At the age of 26, Tosun seems ready for a foreign adventure, but he'll have to decide on the right destination. Spurs may not be ideal, as he's mostly limited to a striker role and would be blocked there by Harry Kane.

Tosun has some experience as a winger, but his main qualities shine most in a central role. He doesn't need the team to play to his strengths but is also not ideally suited to play in support of someone else.

Everton do need a striker, as the club has struggled to fill the vacancy left by Romelu Lukaku. Wayne Rooney has shown flashes of his old self but little more than that, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin is far better suited to play as an attacking midfielder.

The 20-year-old seems eager to continue making his mark as a striker, however:

A more experienced option like Tosun, who has an excellent scoring record, would be a welcome addition, even if a January move seems unlikely at this point.