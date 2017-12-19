Aaron Rodgers Placed on IR Due to Collarbone Injury; Packers Sign Joe Callahan

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

After being officially eliminated from playoff contention on Monday, the Green Bay Packers are playing things safe with quarterback Aaron Rodgers by shutting him down for the final two games of the season.

The Packers announced Tuesday that Rodgers has been placed on injured reserve and quarterback Joe Callahan was signed to take his place on the 53-man roster.

Per Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Packers head coach Mike McCarthy explained the decision to put Rodgers on injured reserve was due to many factors.

Packer Report noted McCarthy said Rodgers didn't suffer any setback with his injured collarbone, but this was "clearly" in the quarterback's best interest.

"[Rodgers is] not happy about it," McCarthy said.

Rodgers returned to the Packers in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers after missing seven games with a broken collarbone.

The Panthers were able to hold off the Packers, 31-24. Rodgers did throw three touchdowns in the game, but his three interceptions matched his total from the first six games of the season. He was hit 12 times, including three sacks.

Green Bay's loss dropped its season record to 7-7. The Atlanta Falcons' victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night ended the Packers' slim postseason hopes.

Callahan was part of the Packers' practice squad for the first six weeks of the season and served as Brett Hundley's backup on the active roster while Rodgers was out.

The 24-year-old originally signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He also had brief stints with the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns but has yet to appear in an NFL game.