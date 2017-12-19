Liverpool Transfer News: Borussia Dortmund Talk Up Emre Can

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has talked up Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, who is expected to leave the Anfield club once his contract expires next summer.

Zorc told Sky Deutschland (h/t James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo) Can is "an excellent player. He is in the sights of the very, very large clubs of Europe."

Pearce noted how Dortmund have been linked with Germany international Can. He also referenced the interest from Serie A giants Juventus, quoting Bianconeri chief executive Giuseppe Marotta: "I won't deny he is a player we too have monitored and many important clubs will try to close a deal over the next few weeks. We are tracking the situation, nothing more."

Moving to Dortmund would mean a return to the Bundesliga for former Bayer Leverkusen ace Can. It may be a tempting scenario, even if Juve would offer greater potential to win major trophies.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The growing interest in Can is bad news for Liverpool, given the 23-year-old's fit for manager Jurgen Klopp's style of play. The Reds play a game based on intense pressing all over the pitch, an approach reliant on Can's energy, pace, aggression and underrated technique.

Klopp has used those qualities at a variety of positions, deploying Can as a holding midfielder and even as a centre-back. Can has also played further forward, using his stamina and work rate to pressure opponents into mistakes higher up the pitch and let Liverpool's dynamic forwards break quickly in the final third.

Can's qualities offer something different in a midfield otherwise defined by skilled maestros such as Philippe Coutinho, Adam Lallana and Marko Grujic. The Reds can call on James Milner to be the chaser in the middle or move Jordan Henderson out of the holding role, but neither can match Can's athleticism.

It's little wonder "Klopp has vowed to keep picking Can despite the uncertainty over his future," according to Pearce.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Eventually, though, Klopp may need plenty of alternatives to Can, since it's looking increasingly likely the player will move on. Juventus appear best suited to sign him, with Goal (h/t MailOnline's Jaime Wright) reporting the Turin club will offer £4.5 million per year to manager Massimiliano Allegri's top target.

Losing Can will mean Liverpool need a refresh in the middle, unless Klopp can somehow convince the player to turn his back on the growing list of top clubs prepared to make him an offer.