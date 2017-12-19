Report: Atletico Madrid to Cite Barcelona to FIFA over Antoine Griezmann Pursuit

Sonia Canada/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid are reportedly set to make a complaint to FIFA over Barcelona's pursuit of forward Antoine Griezmann.

According to Ed Malyon of The Independent, comments made by Blaugrana director Guillermo Amor about the player recently, in which he said there has been contact between the Catalan giants and Griezmann, "pushed Atleti into action."

As noted by Malyon, Barcelona are the favourites to sign the Frenchman at the end of the campaign, although Manchester United have also been strongly linked.

Amor said this week that "if [Josep Maria] Bartomeu met with Griezmann's family as the newspapers say, then there may well have been an approach," a step that'd breach FIFA regulations. He also suggested there is an "obligation to have contact with players."

Simone Stone of BBC Sport noted that despite interest from United, no Premier League sides will be named in Atletico's complaint; Borussia Dortmund were also said to be unhappy with the way the Camp Nou club went after Ousmane Dembele in the summer:

As noted by Malyon, Atletico, said to be "angered" by the conduct of their La Liga rivals, will be following a similar path to Brazilian side Gremio, who recently complained about the way Barcelona approached the club's young midfielder Arthur.

Per the piece, the 21-year-old was pictured donning the Blaugrana jersey alongside Barca's sporting director Robert Fernandez despite no official announcement being made regarding the player.

As noted by Malyon on social media, Barcelona's don't appear too determined to avoid allegations of tapping up:

The links to Griezmann will be exciting for Blaugrana supporters, as he's long been one of the most exciting footballers in La Liga.

At Atletico he's provided flair, finesse and some tremendous finishing in the final third, adding the gloss to what is an otherwise workmanlike side. For Barcelona, alongside the likes of Dembele, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, he'd potentially be a wonderful purchase.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Atletico don't appear resigned to losing the player quite yet, though, nor do they seem ready to have their star distracted by the speculation.

After all, the capital club will feel as though they're capable of challenging Barcelona in La Liga this season. Atletico only trail Barca by six points as things stand, with the Blaugrana gearing up for an enormous showdown on Saturday in the Clasico against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.