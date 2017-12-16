Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Yerry Mina and Rodrigo Hernandez

Matilde Campodonico/Associated Press

Barcelona are reportedly closing in on a move for Palmeiras defender Yerry Mina, and are also said to be interested in Villarreal midfielder Rodrigo Hernandez, known as Rodri.

Ernesto Valverde's side will sell Javier Mascherano to Chinese side Hebei Fortune this winter and will, therefore, bring forward a deal for Mina, according to Sport's Joaquim Piera.

The club have an option to buy the Colombian after the FIFA 2018 World Cup but want him to move to Camp Nou in January as a replacement for Mascherano.

The club have reportedly agreed a €9 million fee for Mina but may have to pay Palmeira an extra €7 million in compensation to complete the deal earlier than expected.

Per Piera, Mina will sign a five-year deal and will be the club's fourth choice defender behind Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Thomas Vermaelen.

The 23-year-old centre-back is a tall, powerful defender who also can contribute goals, as shown by WhoScored.com:

If Mascherano does leave in January, as expected, Barcelona will certainly need a replacement, although Mina may find it difficult to adjust to a new league midway through the season.

Barcelona are also considering a €20 million move for Rodri as they eye potential replacements for midfielder Sergio Busquets who will turn 30 next year.

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

The 21-year-old has impressed the Catalan giants during his time at Villarreal, according to Nima Tavallaey Roodsari at Calciomercato.

Busquets remains the metronome in Barcelona's midfield and has been at his best again this season, as shown by La Liga:

Although he shows no sign of slowing down, Barca will be aware that as he heads into his thirties they will need to start considering replacements.

Rodri is still just 21 and if the Catalan giants were to bring him to the club he would have plenty of time to learn from Busquets and develop under one of the club's greats.

The youngster only signed a new deal at Villarreal recently, which is good business, according to football writer Simon Harrison:

A move to Barca may prove tempting to Rodri, however, he has become a regular for Javier Calleja's side this season but would face a battle to get into the starting lineup at the Camp Nou.