WWE Says Vince McMahon Investing in 'Alpha Entertainment' Amid XFL Rumors

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WWE issued a statement Friday when asked about the rumor that Vince McMahon was looking to reboot the failed XFL football league.

Deadspin's David Bixenspan passed along the statement, which noted McMahon is funding Alpha Entertainment in order to explore investment opportunities across multiple platforms, including professional football:

Earlier in the day, Brad Shepard of Nation One News reported that McMahon is looking to bring back the XFL and may announce its return Jan. 25.

McMahon announced the founding of the XFL in 1999, and its only season took place during the winter and spring of 2001.

The league featured eight teams that played 10 games each, and the Los Angeles Xtreme defeated the San Francisco Demons to win the inaugural title.

L.A. was led by league MVP Tommy Maddox, who went on to enjoy some success as a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

People also remember the XFL for running back Rod Smart, who wore "He Hate Me" on the back of his jersey. Smart later played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers.

XFL games aired on NBC, UPN and TNN, and while ratings were initially strong, they waned, leading to the league's closure.

The XFL recently returned to pop culture prominence after ESPN aired a 30 for 30 documentary entitled "This Was the XFL."

Although other professional football leagues exist—most notably the Canadian Football League and the Arena Football League—the NFL has been the unquestioned king of the sport since the USFL ended in 1986.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).