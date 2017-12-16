Stoke City vs. West Ham Delayed Due to Power Outage

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Stoke City fans wait while Power outage before the Premier League match between Stoke City and West Ham United at Bet365 Stadium on December 16, 2017 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Ian Hodgson - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Saturday's Premier League fixture between Stoke City and West Ham United has been delayed by an hour due to a power failure. 

The Potters announced the news via Twitter:

Per the Mirror's David Anderson, kick-off will be at 4 p.m. GMT.

Anderson was at the scene when the power went out an hour before the scheduled 3 p.m. kick-off, and it took a long time to get the issue resolved.

He had some advise for fans attending:

Stoke City and West Ham are both involved in a battle against relegation, sitting in 16th and 19th place entering the weekend, respectively. The Potters have won just three of their eight home fixtures.

