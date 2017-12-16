Stoke City vs. West Ham Delayed Due to Power Outage

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Saturday's Premier League fixture between Stoke City and West Ham United has been delayed by an hour due to a power failure.

The Potters announced the news via Twitter:

Per the Mirror's David Anderson, kick-off will be at 4 p.m. GMT.

Anderson was at the scene when the power went out an hour before the scheduled 3 p.m. kick-off, and it took a long time to get the issue resolved.

He had some advise for fans attending:

Stoke City and West Ham are both involved in a battle against relegation, sitting in 16th and 19th place entering the weekend, respectively. The Potters have won just three of their eight home fixtures.