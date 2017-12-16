Stoke City vs. West Ham Delayed Due to Power Outage

Stoke City vs. West Ham Delayed Due to Power OutageDecember 16, 2017
Saturday's Premier League fixture between Stoke City and West Ham United has been delayed by an hour due to a power failure.
The Potters announced the news via Twitter:
Stoke City FC @stokecity
Kick off will be delayed due to a major power outage. We will make a further announcement after 3.00pm. https://t.co/gRgx2JLIYE2017-12-16 14:36:17
Per the Mirror's David Anderson, kick-off will be at 4 p.m. GMT.
Anderson was at the scene when the power went out an hour before the scheduled 3 p.m. kick-off, and it took a long time to get the issue resolved.
He had some advise for fans attending:
David Anderson @MirrorAnderson
I hope the fans here are recording the final of Strictly because this game ain’t starting at 3.2017-12-16 14:36:05
Stoke City and West Ham are both involved in a battle against relegation, sitting in 16th and 19th place entering the weekend, respectively. The Potters have won just three of their eight home fixtures.