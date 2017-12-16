Real Madrid Transfer News: Real Reportedly Met with Neymar Sr. to Discuss Deal

TF-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly met with the father of Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar to discuss a world-record transfer for the Brazil international.

Spanish source Diario Gol (h/t MailOnline's Jaime Wright) revealed how Perez had dinner with Neymar Sr. in Los Angeles, during which a potential deal worth £220 million dominated the agenda. Wright noted how Diario Gol also reported it may be 2019 before any such deal took place, despite Neymar Jr. wanting to move from the French capital next summer.

Talk of Neymar eventually joining Los Merengues has been growing recently. Eduardo Inda of OK Diario (h/t Bruce Archer of the Daily Express) helped stoke the rumours when he said earlier this month talks over a transfer were already taking place.

Christophe Ena/Associated Press/Associated Press

Inda even revealed a deal is already set for ex-Barcelona star Neymar to return to La Liga in 2019 at a cost of £200 million. Los Blancos are willing to pay such a fee because they want the South American attacker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, per Archer.

It may be premature to think about replacing Ronaldo, even though he's 32. After all, Real's talismanic No. 7 remains as prolific as ever, scoring nine goals in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo is still the main man for Los Blancos, a role Neymar would surely want should he move to the Spanish capital. A similar desire motivated the latter's decision to leave the Camp Nou and join PSG, according to former Barca centre-back Jeremy Mathieu, who revealed Neymar wanted to escape Lionel Messi's shadow, per an interview with EFE (h/t Sport).

There is no doubt Neymar is the headline attraction at PSG, even ahead of fellow attackers Edinson Cavani and 18-year-old sensation Kylian Mbappe. He has quickly become the creative and goalscoring talisman for the Ligue 1 leaders, netting 15 times and providing nine assists.

Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Associated Press/Associated Press

There have been rumours of tension with manager Unai Emery, per Le Parisien (h/t Sport). It's something Real could take advantage of, especially with ESPN FC's Julien Laurens revealing other members of Emery's squad are tired of the preferential treatment the world's most expensive player receives.

Real will find it difficult to strike a quick deal for the man who only joined PSG for £200 million in the summer. However, the speculation won't go away and is sure to intensify when the two clubs meet in the UEFA Champions League last 16 in February.