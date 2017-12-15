Manchester United Transfer News: Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marouane Fellaini Rumours

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Henrikh Mkhitaryan will reportedly leave Manchester United in January after a row with manager Jose Mourinho, while the club are also said to be willing to listen to offers for Marouane Fellaini.

The Armenian argued with Mourinho after watching a video of United's 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion from November 25.

Mourinho was unhappy with Mkhitaryan's performance in that game as well as in the Premier League defeat to Chelsea on November 5, according to The Sun's Neil Custis.

Mkhitaryan has not featured for the Red Devils since that win over Brighton and has been left out of the squad for seven of the club's last eight games, per football writer Liam Canning:

Mourinho's decision to keep overlooking the 28-year-old suggests his future at Old Trafford looks really bleak, per football writer Hesham Bilal-Hafiz:

Per Custis, the United boss has said that unhappy players can leave the club: "Every player has a price. If a player is not happy, brings with him the request with the number that we consider good for us, I'd never say no."

Mkhitaryan started the season brightly with five assists in just his first three Premier League games but, after a series of disappointing displays, has been gradually frozen out:

There's no denying the former Borussia Dortmund man's talent, but he has been unable to produce his very best on a consistent basis for United.

He has clearly lost Mourinho's trust and it's really difficult to see a way back for him at United at present, meaning a January transfer might be the best solution for both player and club.

Fellaini could also be on his way out of the club this winter. The Belgian is out of contract next summer and has been unable to agree a new deal, per the Telegraph's Ian Whittell.

Mourinho allowed the unsettled duo of Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin to leave last January and "will adopt a similar stance in this window."

Fellaini may not be an automatic starter under Mourinho but has proved to be a useful squad member with four goals in 11 Premier League and UEFA Champions League appearances.

The Belgian's strength, aerial ability and eye for goal mean he brings a different dimension to the United team, particularly off the bench.

The 30-year-old has held talks with Besiktas but may struggle to get a deal done as Mourinho wants to keep him, per Emre Sarigul at Turkish Football:

However, if Fellaini is unable to agree a new deal, the club may opt to sell him this winter, rather than see him walk away for free when his contract expires in the summer.