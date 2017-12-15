Juventus Transfer News: Latest Gianluigi Donnarumma and Emerson Palmieri Rumours

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Juventus could reportedly swap goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny for Gianluigi Donnarumma, while the Italian champions are said to be keen on signing Roma's Emerson Palmieri.

Donnarumma's agent, Mino Raiola, wants the AC Milan goalkeeper to play for Juve or Paris Saint-Germain, according to Daniele Longo at Calciomercato.

Massimiliano Allegri's side could offer up to €50 million plus Szczesny for Donnarumma, with the two clubs enjoying a good relationship when it comes to transfers.

AC Milan supporters unfurled a banner showing their anger towards the goalkeeper during Wednesday's Coppa Italia clash over Verona:

Their actions stem from reports Donnarumma wants his current deal, which he signed in July and runs until 2021, cancelled because he signed it under "psychological pressure," per BBC Sport.

The supporters' banner left the teenager in tears and he had to be consoled by captain Leonardo Bonucci, per Callum Davis at the Telegraph.

Football editor Anthony Lopopolo provided a comprehensive summary of events:

Meanwhile, Raiola has also come in for criticism, per beIN Sports correspondent Tancredi Palmeri:

It's difficult to know what will happen with regards to Donnarumma's future, but much may depend on how AC Milan fare for the rest of the campaign.

The club invested heavily over the summer but have underwhelmed and are seventh in the Serie A table.

The Rossoneri face an uphill battle to qualify for Champions League football, and failure to do so may mean the club are forced to sell key players next summer.

Juventus meanwhile could offer Roma €20 million for Emerson as they look for a potential replacement for Alex Sandro, who could depart in the summer, per La Repubblica (h/t Football Italia).

Per WhoScored.com, the Brazilian has managed just 16 minutes of action in Serie A this season and could be tempted to move on.

Coach Eusebio Di Francesco has said Emerson may get a chance to impress in the first team soon:

The full-back has said that he is happy at Roma amid interest from Liverpool and Inter Milan, per Marc Williams at the Daily Star.

Emerson is very much behind Aleksandar Kolarov in the pecking order, and if Juventus do make a move, he may have a difficult decision to make over his future.