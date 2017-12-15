Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Michy Batshuayi and Charly Musonda

Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi reportedly wants to secure a loan move away from the club in January, while the Blues are also said to be willing to allow Charly Musonda out on loan this winter.

Batshuayi is concerned for his FIFA 2018 World Cup hopes as he has barely been used by manager Antonio Conte this season and wants regular football, according to the Evening Standard's Simon Johnson.

The Belgian has started just twice in the Premier League and is behind first-choice striker Alvaro Morata in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

However, Conte also did not opt to start with Batshuayi in the Premier League win over Huddersfield Town on Tuesday, even though Morata was out with a back injury, and the Italian played Eden Hazard as a false nine instead.

John Bennett at the BBC said that Conte's selection was not good news for Batshuayi:

The 24-year-old has proved effective off the bench for the Blues, and his only Premier League strikes this season came when he was introduced for Morata in the 4-2 win over Watford in October.

However, despite his lack of game time, he does possess a strong goalscoring record, as shown by WhoScored.com:

Chelsea could use Batshuayi as part of a deal to bring Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar to the club, per Matt Law at the Telegraph.

Conte certainly does not appear to have much faith in Batshuayi, although Chelsea's squad lacks strength in depth and he may only be allowed to leave, if a replacement can be brought in.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have given Musonda the option to go out on loan this winter, with the youngster set to make a decision on his future, per Nizaar Kinsella at Goal.

Musonda has just signed a new contract with the Premier League champions that will keep him at the club until 2022:

Per Kinsella, Musonda must now decide whether to try to force his way into the first-team or secure a move that will see him play regularly for the rest of the season.

Musonda will make a "late decision," with both Roma and Celtic having previously shown an interest in the young Belgian.

Conte has said that any decision will be made jointly between club and player, per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey:

The 21-year-old is a skilful attacking midfielder who has the potential to have the same impact on Chelsea as Hazard, per sports journalist Simon Phillips:

Musonda has made five appearances for Chelsea this season, but his only starts have been in the Carabao Cup.

Chelsea are well-known for loaning out youngsters, and Musonda may decide he needs some time away in order to continue his development before he can successfully break into the first team.