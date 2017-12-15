Jose Gimenez Set to Snub Manchester United, Juventus, Sign New Atletico Contract

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Jose Gimenez is reportedly set to deal a blow to Manchester United and Juventus by signing a new contract with Atletico Madrid.

According to Calciomercato's Fabrizio Romano, both clubs are interested in the defender, with the latter having held talks on several occasions with the player's representatives, but he is set to extend his deal to 2022.

Romano reported Gimenez is in the final year of his deal at the Wanda Metropolitano, though the player recently confirmed he has longer than that remaining, per Yahoo Sports' Andrew Gaffney:

Gaffney further discussed the possibility of Tottenham Hotspur throwing their hat into the mix for Gimenez with football writer Muhammad Butt, and the pair both admire the 22-year-old:

If his contract was set to run out in the summer, Juventus, United and Spurs would be able to approach him in January, but either way it will make little difference if he puts pen to paper on a new deal and ties himself to Atletico long term.

Los Rojiblancos would be wise to secure his future if they can, as the Uruguayan is a superb prospect.

Gimenez has been in and out of the side this season with Atleti still yet to taste defeat in La Liga, but he has been one of their top performers when he has played, as beIN Sports' David Cartlidge noted:

As you'd expect from an Atletico player under manager Diego Simeone, Gimenez is always prepared to put his body on the line.

He demonstrated as much in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea earlier this month, per Standard Sport:

Gimenez is an experienced operator at the top level despite his age, having made 111 appearances for Atletico—22 of which have come in the UEFA Champions League—and earned 39 caps for Uruguay's senior side.

He'd make an outstanding long-term acquisition for any of his suitors, but it appears he's not as attainable as first thought and will soon become even less available with the signing of a new contract, which is strong business from Atleti.