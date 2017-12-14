Giants Trade Rumors: Avisail Garcia Deal Being Discussed, Blue Jays in the Mix

Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

Coming off a breakout season in 2017, Chicago White Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia is reportedly the subject of trade talks at Major League Baseball's winter meetings.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays have had discussions with the White Sox about Garcia, though no deal is close right now.

The Giants have been in the market for outfielders all offseason. They had the framework of a deal in place with the Miami Marlins for Giancarlo Stanton that wound up falling through when the 2017 National League MVP invoked his no-trade clause.

Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reported Wednesday that the Giants' initial plan after Stanton turned them down was to sign free agent Jay Bruce and acquire Billy Hamilton from the Cincinnati Reds.

Garcia had his best season, by far, in 2017. He was named to the American League All-Star team and had a .330/.380/.506 slash line with 18 home runs in 136 games for the White Sox.

The 26-year-old Garcia has two more years of team control before he's eligible for free agency after the 2019 season.