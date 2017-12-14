Mesut Ozil Reportedly Prefers Manchester United to Barcelona in Latest Rumours

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Mesut Ozil would reportedly rather join Manchester United than Barcelona if he leaves Arsenal.

According to the Daily Mail's Jack Gaughan, the German has informed his friends he is looking at United as his next destination, where he hopes to earn a figure nearer to the £300,000-per-week mark than the £235,000 weekly wage the Gunners have offered him to extend his stay in north London.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is said to be closely monitoring Ozil, who is in the final year of his contract at Arsenal and would be receptive to reuniting with the Portuguese at Old Trafford, having worked under him at Real Madrid.

Ozil has also attracted interest from Barcelona, and according to Sport's Tomas Andreu, his agent, Erkut Sogut, met with Blaugrana general manager Pep Segura on December 7 to discuss a move.

The publication added Segura made clear that while the club is interested in Ozil, "he is not a priority signing" for them.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is still hoping the Gunners will tie the German down to another deal, per the Mirror's John Cross:

At the very least, he believes Ozil will be staying put in January, according to ESPN FC's Mattias Karen:

Ozil has had highs and lows this season, but he has largely had a better campaign than team-mate Alexis Sanchez, who is also in the final months of his deal at the Emirates Stadium.

He caught the eye against Huddersfield Town at the end of November, when he played a starring role in Arsenal's 5-0 win.

Bleacher Report's James McNicholas joked he may have been hoping to impress suitors with the showing:

He impressed football writer Liam Canning, who believes the 29-year-old would be a useful asset for United:

With Mourinho failing to get the best out of the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata, the Red Devils are reliant on Paul Pogba to provide creativity in the final third, which has been an issue this season, as the Frenchman has been absent through injury and suspension.

Mourinho and Ozil made an effective team at Real together, and the latter would provide United with another much-needed creative outlet, so he could make for a shrewd acquisition in a cut-price deal or free transfer.

Arsenal find themselves in a difficult position in relation to his expiring deal, and there is merit to keeping him until the summer, even if it means losing him for free. But testing their resolve with a bid could pay dividends for United in January.