Jose Mourinho Insists Title Race Not over After Man Utd Beat Bournemouth

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted the Premier League title race is not over despite leaders Manchester City maintaining their 11-point gap at the top of the table with a 4-0 victory at Swansea City on Wednesday.

United bounced back from their derby defeat to the Sky Blues at the weekend by beating Bournemouth 1-0, and Mourinho claimed after the victory he would have gone on holiday if he felt the title race was over, per Shamoon Hafez of BBC Sport:

"The City game was a big one, and a defeat does not help in your recovery—victories help, defeats don't. Bournemouth were difficult opponents and difficult conditions. If we had scored the second it would have been a calm night for us.

"I am pleased with the three points. They had one more day's rest than us, they were fresher than us, and mentally fresher because a big match takes more from our players. [The title race] is only over in May. If it is over now I go on holiday to Brazil or Los Angeles."

City have yet to lose a match in the league this season and won their 15th game on the bounce at the Liberty Stadium on Wednesday.

They have six more points than eventual champions Chelsea did after 17 matches last season.

Pep Guardiola's men only beat United 2-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday and could have dropped two points had it not been for late heroics from goalkeeper Ederson.

But, in truth, City were far superior than their neighbours in the derby, and BBC 5 live's Robbie Savage called the title for the Sky Blues in the wake of the victory:

United must keep winning to pressure City, and they should be confident of claiming another three points against struggling West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

City have a tricky clash at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, and Mourinho will be hoping they finally drop points against a Spurs side that has bounced back well after a difficult November in the league.