Brandon Kintzler, Nationals Reportedly Agree to 2-Year Contract

The Washington Nationals are reportedly keeping one of their bullpen arms as Major League Baseball's winter meetings continue.

On Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the Nationals reached an agreement on a two-year contract with relief pitcher Brandon Kintzler. Washington acquired Kintzler from the Minnesota Twins via trade during the 2017 campaign.

Matthew Pouliot of NBCSports.com noted the signing could have an impact on the closer market moving forward:

The raw statistics suggest the right-hander was more effective in Minnesota than he was in Washington last season.

He posted a 2.78 ERA, 1.147 WHIP, 27 strikeouts and 28 saves in his time with the Twins and finished with a 3.46 ERA, 1.154 WHIP, 12 strikeouts and one save with the Nationals. He also allowed two earned runs in 3.1 innings during Washington's loss to the Chicago Cubs in the National League Division Series.

However, Kintzler demonstrated flashes of dominance down the stretch of the season for the Nationals and allowed just one earned run in 13 appearances from Aug. 29 through Sept. 28 while pitching in a pennant race.

If Washington receives that type of production from the 33-year-old veteran over the course of the next two seasons, Wednesday's move will be one of the better ones of the entire offseason for the defending National League East champions.