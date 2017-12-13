Ezekiel Elliott Bet Eric Dickerson He Gains 200 Yards in Return from Suspension

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is awaiting his return to the field after a six-game suspension, and he is apparently confident he will come back strong.

The Cowboys running back even made a bold prediction to Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson.

"Me and him have a personal bet when he comes back," Dickerson said, per TMZ Sports. "He said he's going to get 200 yards in his return. I said no."

The wager is apparently a game-used jersey given to the winner of the bet.

Elliott has been out since Week 9 while serving a six-game suspension for domestic violence allegations. The team has struggled to a 2-3 record in this span, although the running back only has one more week before he can return.

The second-year player is eligible to return in Week 16 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Of course, reaching the 200-yard milestone will not be easy. The Seahawks rank eighth in the league in run defense while allowing just 102.8 yards per game, and have only allowed one 100-yard rusher since Week 4.

Meanwhile, for as good as Elliott has been since entering the league, he has not rushed for over 200 yards in any of his 23 career games. His high came last season when he had 159 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Considering what we have seen from him to this point and how eager he likely is to return, however, there is little reason to count him out when it comes to reaching this goal.