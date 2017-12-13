Arsenal Transfer News: Udinese Dismiss Jakub Jankto January Exit Rumours

MB Media/Getty Images

Udinese have dismissed speculation of a January exit for star midfielder Jakub Jankto, who has been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Everton.

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb (h/t Football Italia), club sporting director Manuel Gerolin responed to the persistent rumours, saying he believes the Czech will stay: ''Our objective is to improve as a team, all together. The transfer market is a consequence of our good work. I think Jankto will not be moving anywhere in January.''

Per Calciomercato (h/t Sport Witness), his agent has previously stated Jankto is an Arsenal fan, and a Premier League move is likely in his future.

Alberto Lancia/Associated Press

Jankto has been starring for Udinese since he returned from loan in 2016, quickly emerging as one of Serie A's top young midfielders. The Italian top division has seen a serious influx of young talent at the position―the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Lucas Torreira come to mind―but he has still managed to stand out from the pack.

A product of Slavia Prague's excellent academy, the 21-year-old is a crafty midfielder with exceptional small-area quickness and nifty feet. He has good passing vision and a keen eye for goal, but it's his ability to get out of tight spots and beat his man on the turn that truly sets him apart.

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

The Czech international is raw and could still use some seasoning at a club like Udinese, who have a fantastic reputation for finding and nurturing young talent. The Zebrette survive on buying and selling players for profit constantly, so they won't cash in on their latest star on the cheap.

But their status as a selling club also means teams can usually convince them to move their stars for the right fee. Over the years, the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Samir Handanovic, Mehdi Benatia, Juan Cuadrado and Luis Muriel all made Udinese a pretty penny.

Dino Panato/Getty Images

The Gunners have had their struggles in midfield, where Granit Xhaka continues to disappoint. Aaron Ramsey is enjoying a solid 2017-18 campaign, and Jack Wilshere has shown flashes of his old self, but more options are needed.

Jankto is a little too young and too green to be counted on at this point, and for a prospect, his price tag may be a little too steep. Arsenal are expected to invest in January but will prioritise players who can make an immediate impact.