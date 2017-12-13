Christian Yelich Trade 'In Play' After Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna Deals

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Miami Marlins' offseason makeover could mean outfielder Christian Yelich will be the next player traded from the club.

Per Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, after dealing Marcell Ozuna and Giancarlo Stanton, the Marlins have told teams they will move Yelich, but the price will be more than it was for Ozuna because Yelich is under contract for up to the next five years.

Craig Mish of SiriusXM reported Ozuna was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

The Marlins entered the offseason with a clear plan under new ownership. Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reported in October co-owners Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman intended to bring the payroll down to $90 million after it climbed to $115 million in 2017.

Stanton was the most expensive player on Miami's roster, as he was due to make $25 million in 2018, per Spotrac. He was dealt to the New York Yankees on Monday.

Yelich could end up being the most valuable trade piece for the Marlins because of his contract, which will pay him a total of $43.25 million over the next four seasons, per Spotrac.

Just 26 years old, Yelich has a .290/.369/.432 slash line in five MLB seasons. He has seen a spike in power over the past two years with 39 of his 59 career homers coming since 2016.