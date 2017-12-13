    Former Falcons LB, 5-Time Pro Bowler Tommy Nobis Dies at Age 74

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2017

    ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 14: Former member of the Atlanta Falcons Tommy Nobis is introduced during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Georgia Dome on September 14, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
    Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

    Former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tommy Nobis died Wednesday at the age of 74. 

    Per CNN's Jill Martin, Nobis had been ill for an extended period of time. 

    Falcons owner Arthur Blank issued a statement about Nobis, via Martin:

     Nobis was the first player ever drafted by the Falcons when he was selected No. 1 overall in the 1966 NFL draft. He was named the Sporting News Defensive Rookie of the Year in his first season after being credited with 296 total tackles in 14 games. 

    From 1966-76, Nobis was named to the Pro Bowl five times, the All-Pro first team in 1967 and the NFL's All-Decade team for the 1960s. 

    The Falcons inducted Nobis into their Ring of Honor and retired his number 60 jersey in 2004. He was also inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 1983. 

     

