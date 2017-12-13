Gianluigi Donnarumma Reportedly Asks to Cancel AC Milan Contract Amid PSG Links

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Gianluigi Donnarumma has reportedly asked agent Mino Raiola to get his AC Milan contract cancelled amid claims the new deal was signed under "immense pressure" from the club's board. Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are said to be interested in a January transfer.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport reported Raiola is claiming Donnarumma signed the four-year contract extension in July under negative circumstances, alleging the goalkeeper received death threats from Milan fans (h/t MailOnline's Robert Cottingham).

Matthew Klimberg of Italian website Calciomercato.com explained in further detail that Raiola and Donnarumma wish to return to the terms of his previous deal, which was set to expire at the end of this season:

It seems of little coincidence that the change in heart from Donnarumma's side has come following a poor run of form for Milan, with the Rossoneri winning only four of their last 14 matches and recently sacking Vincenzo Montella as manager.

Milanese journalist Tancredi Palmeri cited a report from Italian daily Corriere della Sera, which said there is a legal case already being formed:

But new Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has denied any speculation of a rift between Donnarumma and the club, recently telling Milan TV winning is the stopper's greatest priority (h/t Goal's Jamie Smith):

"For me, there’s no problem with Donnarumma.

"[Managing director Marco] Fassone and [chief executive Massimiliano] Mirabelli will talk if there are any problems with him.

"I talk to Gigio every day and I see a quiet lad, who hates it when he’s not winning. After Benevento, he was very sad."

Eurosport's Siavoush Fallahi took a different approach to this week's revelations regarding Donnarumma's contract discrepancy, questioning just how much the 18-year-old was forced into agreeing the extension:

Milan released a statement backing up Gattuso following his comment on Donnarumma's situation, per GianlucaDiMarzio.com:

”Gigio is an asset to the club, both in sporting and financial sense. All of this is supported by a contract through 2021 and strengthened by a dialogue that is always open and positive between the player and his manager, between the player and the sporting director Mirabelli. Now that we’ve established that just like Rino Gattuso stated yesterday, Milan is now just focused on the pitch. That is where the team needs to work to be great again. This isn’t the time for transfer talk, but just exclusively the pitch."

Suitors such as PSG and Real would find a transfer far more difficult to sanction on Donnarumma's current terms, with no release clause included, meaning Milan could afford to hold out for whatever fee they see fit.

The Rossoneri think highly of their teenage talisman despite his young age, and BT Sport pundit James Horncastle praised his importance in Sunday's 2-1 Serie A win over Bologna:

Raiola is a powerful figure in the industry and represents some of the biggest players in the sport, but even he will struggle to convince Milan there are grounds to restore Donnarumma's old deal and risk losing him for nothing in 2018.

All doesn't appear to be well between player and club as things stand, although Donnarumma's contract ordeal means things could get uglier before they get any better.