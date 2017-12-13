Manchester United Transfer News: Moussa Dembele Talks Exit, Nadiem Amiri Rumours

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Celtic striker and reported Manchester United target Moussa Dembele has suggested he could be heading for the Glasgow club's exit in the January transfer window. Meanwhile, the Red Devils are in a tug-of-war to land Hoffenheim starlet Nadiem Amiri.

Former Paris Saint-Germain academy star Dembele moved to Celtic Park in 2016 and has boosted his reputation in the Scottish Premiership. However, the 21-year-old was reluctant to tie himself down when asked if he'll be at Celtic until the end of the season, per MailOnline's John McGarry:

"I can say it is part of the plan but the plan can change. As long as I am here I will give 100 per cent but I don’t know until when. I just focus on my football and give my best for the club and we will see."

"For me, every day I will be coming into training. I don’t look at the media or what people are saying about me. I just focus on myself and as long as I am here I will be giving 100 per cent and we will see what will happen in the future. For now I am here."



Dembele has earned links with the likes of United and Chelsea after he netted 32 goals in 49 appearances for the Bhoys last season, and Goal's Mohammed Ali attested to the youngster receiving plaudits for his achievements:

Celtic only had to pay Fulham a compensation fee for developing the forward when they acquired his signature in June 2016—reported to be £500,000—and are assured of a hefty profit when they do decide to cash in.

One might question where Dembele would fit into United's current crop of attackers, although he has showcased some elite quality this term to help convince the English giants of a move, per Sky Sports Statto:

Zlatan Ibrahimovic rejoined the Red Devils on a one-year contract in August but could leave Old Trafford at the end of this term, leaving the club with Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as the striker options.

Lukaku has enjoyed success leading United's line in his maiden season with the club. Former Fulham defender Brede Hangeland appeared on BBC 5 live Sport in September and hinted Dembele could be cut from a similar cloth:

It's suggested Brighton & Hove Albion are ready to pay £20 million for the attacker, giving some indication as to the kind of figure United would have to match if they wanted to launch a bid of their own for the player.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror's Alex Richards cited a report from The Sun, which said United are set to battle Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of £20 million-rated Amiri.

The Hoffenheim midfielder made his senior Bundesliga debut in February 2015 but is steadily attracting increased attention this term, with the Guardian's Ed Aarons previously lauding his talents during the summer transfer window:

Amiri, 21, has started in all but three of his 18 appearances for manager Julian Nagelsmann's side this season, scoring twice and recording two assists in the process.

United manager Jose Mourinho doesn't hold a reputation for investing heavily in young talent, but the search for a potential aide to midfield weapon Paul Pogba could see Amiri investigated further.