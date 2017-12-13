Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang January Rumours

Michael Probst/Associated Press

Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may get his dream transfer to Real Madrid after all, with reports from Spain indicating Los Blancos have reversed course and will push to sign the Gabon international in January.

According to Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo (via Metro), Real previously planned on a relatively quiet January window, but their poor form in La Liga (fourth place) has resulted in a change of heart for president Florentino Perez.

He'll instead go after a new striker and has settled on Aubameyang, who is seemingly available after a difficult spell with Dortmund.

Aubameyang has made no secret of his desire to play for Real, telling Soccer Laduma's David Kappel how his grandfather lived near Madrid and playing for Los Blancos would be a family dream. He also told RMC (h/t FourFourTwo) that dream would never be a reality.

Longtime Real striker Karim Benzema has suffered a tremendous dip in form, and with Cristiano Ronaldo also missing his shooting boots domestically, Real need to add a proven scorer. As you can see in the video below, Aubameyang knows where the goal is:

The 28-year-old is seemingly more obtainable than the likes of Mauro Icardi, Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski, who are all mentioned in the report. Per Bild (h/t Metro), his relationship with the club has deteriorated this season, and BVB are said to be willing to negotiate with interested teams.

Die Schwarzgelben have prioritised signing younger players in the last 18 months, rebuilding the squad from the ground up, and the former AC Milan man doesn't appear to fit the direction the club is headed.

Aubameyang's raw pace and versatility would be a welcome addition in the Spanish capital. While he does his best work as a true striker, he has experience out wide and can be effective both in space and against a low block.

The Gabonese speedster also has experience in a variety of systems and several different leagues, so there's reason to believe he'd have little difficulty adapting to La Liga. He would be Champions League-tied to Dortmund, which could be an issue, but his goals are mainly needed in La Liga, anyway.

Star forwards with a track record of success never come cheap, and their prices tend to go up in January. Real have the financial might to meet just about any valuation, however, and given Aubameyang's relationship with his current club, a deal should be plausible.