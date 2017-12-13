WWE Announces Mixed Match Challenge for Charity in January on Facebook Watch

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

WWE announced the creation of a mixed tag team tournament called the Mixed Match Challenge on Wednesday.

According to WWE.com, the Mixed Match Challenge is a 12-episode series that will air live in the United States on Tuesday nights exclusively on Facebook Watch. The first episode will take place on Jan. 16 at 10 p.m. ET.

Teams consisting of a male Superstar and a female Superstar will do battle in the tournament, and the winning team will earn $100,000 for a charity of their choosing.

Raw and SmackDown Live Superstars will be pitted against each other during the tournament, and fans will have an opportunity to influence the event.

Thus far, Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox, Asuka, Bayley, Braun Strowman, Enzo Amore, Finn Balor, Goldust, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks and The Miz have been announced as competitors for Raw. Fans will vote for the final member of the Raw side.

For SmackDown, Becky Lynch, Bobby Roode, Carmella, Charlotte Flair, Jimmy Uso, Lana, Naomi, Natalya, Rusev, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura have been selected. Fans will vote for which New Day member—Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods—will enter the fray as well.

Additionally, fans will be able to vote for certain matchups and match stipulations in an effort to make the Mixed Match Challenge interactive across social media platforms.

The official pairings for Mixed Match Challenge will start to be announced on Jan. 4.

