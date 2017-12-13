Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Thibaut Courtois and David De Gea

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Real Madrid have reportedly made Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois their top summer target ahead of Manchester United man David De Gea.

According to Miguel Delaney of The Independent, while Los Blancos will pursue a January deal for Athletic Bilbao's Kepa Arrizabalaga, there is an intent to bring in a star name between the sticks at the end of the season.

Courtois and De Gea are said to be the two main names in the frame. Madrid have pursued the latter before but have been frustrated in their attempts; as such, it's suggested the Belgium international has been made their primary goalkeeping target.

"For his part, the Chelsea goalkeeper is keeping his options open, and doesn't currently intend to make any concrete decision until the summer when there is one year left on his contract," Delaney wrote.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Courtois is said to have a "good relationship" with the Blues and "is aware any offer would be satisfactory" regarding a new deal, with his current terms poised to expire in 2019.

According to Delaney there is also interest in the 25-year-old from Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

As relayed Het Laatste Nieuws' Kristof Terreur, Courtois recently told VTM Stadion he may yet agree a new deal at Chelsea:

Should the goalkeeper wait until the summer before making any decision, it will be encouraging for Madrid and a worry for the Blues.

After all, finding a stopper to fill the void left by Courtois would be a challenge for Chelsea. The former Atletico Madrid man is commanding, composed and one of the best shot-stoppers in world football.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Courtois has been crucial to the side's success in recent years. He has been the starting goalkeeper for the Blues for the last three full seasons, during which time they have won the Premier League title twice. The Belgian was also key to Atletico Madrid's surprise La Liga title win while on loan there in 2013-14.

As noted by former goalkeeper David Preece recently, Courtois is always looking to get on the front foot:

De Gea is arguably another level up from the Chelsea man at this point, as he has turned in some sublime performances this term. For many, the United star is the best in his position on the planet.

Longstanding interest from Madrid is understandable too, as De Gea is from the Spanish capital and is poised to be the national-team goalkeeper for many years. However, pulling him away from Old Trafford would be a costly exercise.

In Keylor Navas, Madrid have a capable starter between the sticks, although it is one area manager Zinedine Zidane may believe he can upgrade. If they were able to land Courtois, an already formidable side would look even tougher to beat.