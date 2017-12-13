    Jose Mourinho Accuses BBC Reporter of Being Sent Undercover by Rival Club

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2017

    Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho gestures on the thouchline during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on December 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
    OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

    Jose Mourinho accused a BBC reporter of being sent undercover from another club to his press conference when he spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's clash with Bournemouth

    Per Football365, the Manchester United boss was asked if he or the club could be at risk of sanction following the post-match altercation with Manchester City on Sunday: "Punish who? Why? I think you work for another club and not for the press."

    The conference was dominated by talk of what happened in the aftermath of City's 2-1 win at Old Trafford, which allegedly saw milk and water thrown at the Special One amid a dressing-room confrontation with the Sky Blues over their celebrations following the victory.

    Mourinho, evidently unhappy with the line of questioning, stormed out of the presser. As he departed, he said: "You don’t like Bournemouth, hey? You don't respect them? You don't think they are a team capable of coming to Old Trafford and doing well? No respect for Eddie Howe? No respect for the players?"

    BBC Sport provided footage of his exit:

    The Press Association's Simon Peach had given him the chance to discuss the Cherries' impending visit, though:

    It is not the first time this season Mourinho has aimed a swipe at the media, nor the first time he could be accused of being paranoid.

    Per Metro's Sean Kearns, amid a war of words with Antonio Conte earlier in the campaign—in which the Italian said Mourinho was obsessed with Chelsea following a dig about using injuries as an excuse for poor results—the Portuguese said: "Maybe it is not his fault and it is the journalists' fault when they pass to him the wrong message."

    After he was sacked by Chelsea at the end of his second spell at the club in 2015, the Mirror's John Cross reported Mourinho, in his final weeks at Stamford Bridge, was "so paranoid about dressing-room leaks that he feared nowhere was safe apart from the sanctuary of the pitch, beyond the reach of microphones and listening ears."

    Alastair Grant/Associated Press

    The manager has often specialised in creating a siege mentality among his teams in order to get the best out of them.

    He's had plenty of success with that tactic, winning eight league titles, two UEFA Champions League titles and a great many more trophies in his managerial career, and his most recent comments could well be a part of fostering the mentality he desires from his teams.

    The approach has not bred long-term success, though—he is yet to stay at a club for more than three years consecutively—and when things aren't going well, as in his final months at Chelsea, the situation can implode.

    United will be disappointed to find themselves 11 points behind City following Sunday's defeat, but they're not at that stage yet given they're second and have a winnable UEFA Champions League knockout tie—their first in four years—awaiting against Sevilla in February.

    Still, Mourinho's focus would perhaps best be aimed at getting more out of his squad, many of whom could be doing much better than they are.

    Related

      Manchester United logo
      Manchester United

      €40-45M Could Seal Joao Mario to Man Utd

      Tom Coast
      via Sport Witness
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Which Clubs Have Had Different Home and Away Sponsors?

      Guardian sport
      via the Guardian
      Manchester United logo
      Manchester United

      Mourinho Concerned Over Sevilla Scheduling

      Manutd
      via Manutd
      World Football logo
      World Football

      AFC Wimbledon Going Home to Plough Lane

      Afcwimbledon
      via Afcwimbledon