Cris Cyborg Open to Fighting Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania

Eraldo Peres/Associated Press

Cris "Cyborg" Justino would be open to having the long-discussed match against Ronda Rousey take place at WWE's biggest event of the year.

In an interview with Damon Martin of FloCombat.com, Cyborg said she would welcome a WrestleMania match against Rousey.

"Could the Brazilian Vale Tudo Fighter beat the American shoot fighting champion? That seems like a pretty natural storyline to a WrestleMania if you ask me," she told Martin. "I know 70,000 fans who would still be willing to pack a stadium to see Cyborg vs. Rousey even if it took place in a three-rope ring instead of a cage."

Cyborg vs. Rousey is a dream matchup in UFC that has never come to pass. UFC president Dana White said in 2016 that both fighters wanted the match, but Rousey wanted to challenge Amanda Nunes for the bantamweight title before moving on to other opponents.

After Rousey lost to Nunes at UFC 207, her second straight defeat following 12 straight wins, White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto her MMA career was likely over.

USA Today's Martin Rogers reported on Dec. 6 that Rousey was finalizing a deal with WWE. WrestleMania 34 will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on April 8.

Cyborg is scheduled to defend the women's featherweight title against Holly Holm at UFC 219 on Dec. 30.